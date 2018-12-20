West side of the State will be mostly sunny, East side will be cloudy and some showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers associated with the frontal system will stall over Windward Hawaii Island today and begin to dissipate. Drier and cooler air will pour in from the northeast over the Western part of the state thru tonight as an area of high pressure settles in. As it passes the background trade flow will shift to a more easterly direction Friday thru the weekend. Regular trade wind weather conditions start are possible starting early next week as an area of increased moisture pushes up from the ESE across the islands.
The current swell is on the way down with some small to mediums swells arriving after Tuesday.
High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Niihau, Kauai Windward, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Oahu Koolau, Molokai, Maui Windward West, Maui Central Valley, Windward Haleakala.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Friday for Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters.
