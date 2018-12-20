West side of the State will be mostly sunny, East side will be cloudy and some showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers associated with the frontal system will stall over Windward Hawaii Island today and begin to dissipate. Drier and cooler air will pour in from the northeast over the Western part of the state thru tonight as an area of high pressure settles in. As it passes the background trade flow will shift to a more easterly direction Friday thru the weekend. Regular trade wind weather conditions start are possible starting early next week as an area of increased moisture pushes up from the ESE across the islands.