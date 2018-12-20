Wanted Wednesday: Man violates probation in connection with unauthorized vehicle entry

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu CrimeStoppers and police are searching for a man wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for Failure to Comply with the terms and conditions of probation.
According to CrimeStoppers, 38-year-old Rory Cabrera was arrested in 2016 for first degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
The incident happened on Aug. 28, 2016 in the Makua area. A woman parked her car on the side of the road and sat behind a hill near her parked vehicle.
“Shortly after, they heard noises coming from her vehicle. Upon checking her vehicle, they observed a male leaning into it. They confronted the male, at which time he fled in an awaiting vehicle,” CrimeStoppers said in a news release.
The suspect was later identified as Cabrera and he was taken into custody.
He also has five prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.
Cabrera is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or click here to submit a tip online.
