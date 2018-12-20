String of major storms proved fatal blow to popular Nalo Farms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repeated bouts of severe weather has lead to the closure of Nalo Farms.
Hawaii News Now has confirmed the well-known producer of local greens ceased operations two months ago.
Back in April, flooding wiped out the farm’s irrigation, fencing and all of its crops.
Owner Dean Okimoto, a leader in Hawaii’s agriculture industry, says he tried to start over but was unable to recover from three additional storms in the months that followed.
All of the farm's employees have found other jobs.
As for Okimoto, he’s still trying to figure out what’s next.
The news comes during a particularly difficult year for Hawaii’s agricultural industry.
Record-setting rain events triggered flooding on Oahu, Kauai and the Big Island, leaving farmers struggling to pick up the pieces. And an eruption on the Big Island decimated hundreds of acres of crops.
