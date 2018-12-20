A single street in Kalihi has become a dumping ground for abandoned vehicles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Abandoned autos litter Auiki Street in Kalihi.
“We have these big flat bed trucks here with debris on it, trailers, cars that have been stripped,” resident Kevin Phan said.
He lives in an apartment at the corner of Auiki and Kalihi streets.
Right outside his building two large abandoned flatbed trucks filled with junk sit on opposite sides of the street.
"There's a lot of metal and a lot of wood as well. It easily can catch fire," Phan said.
The wrecks also rob parking from businesses like Rick Gacusan's Fadz Vape Shop.
"It sucks, man. There's no parking for customers. And they see this and they think it's a bad area, but it's not," he said.
Phan said some abandoned autos will sit there for months despite numerous complaints to the city.
"It looks like some of them have been set on fire. The tires are gone. They're sitting on bricks," he said.
The city calls Auiki a hotbed for abandoned cars. Sixteen were towed since October.
Hawaii News Now’s inquiries prompted the city to dispatch a towing company Wednesday to work on the current mess.
But Randy Leong, deputy director of the Department of Customer Services, warned that towing alone won’t prevent future dumping.
"We really need to change the law," he said. "We really need to hold registered owners accountable for abandoning their vehicles on our city roadways."
People who live and work on Auiki are tired of dealing with the discarded vehicles.
"We need a place for people to park, and it looks nicer when it's not here," Gacusan said.
Going forward Phan hopes for a quicker response from the city to reports of abandoned vehicles on Auiki.
“Writing tickets isn’t cutting it. It’s not doing anything,” he said.
