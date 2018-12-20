Saint Louis’ Tuitele has dream of playing college football turn into reality after signing with Huskies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the nation’s top overall players signed on the dotted line this morning at Saint Louis School as defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele officially signed his National Letter of Intent to the University of Washington.
"Choosing (Washington) I think was the best decision that I have made in my life. I feel so comfortable and I just feel at home,” he said.
Signing alongside a few of his Crusader teammates, Tuitele said that signing with a school like Washington isn’t just a step in the right direction, it’s a dream come true.
“It’s a surreal moment not only for myself but also for my brothers over here,” Tuitele said after he signed with the Huskies. “We finally made our dreams come true and turned that dream into a reality. This is what we’ve been working all our life for - to give not only ourselves (but) our families a better life and I think this is a the first step to doing that.”
