Rolovich: ‘It’s time to go play another football game’

“Coach (Mark) Banker, he said we just got to keep it fresh. So (we) just tried to change things up and I think they’re sick of practicing (against) together,” Rolovich said. “I think they’re all tired. It’s time to go play another football game. But it’s been good to spend time together. It’s been good to get the opportunity to spend another month together. That’s really what it’s about: Play another football game.”