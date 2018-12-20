Police: Woman dies after pedestrian accident near Mililani Shopping Center

MILILANI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a woman died after a pedestrian accident in Mililani Tuesday morning.
Around 11:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to the parking lot of the Mililani Shopping Center located at 95-221 Kipapa Drive.
They said a 74-year-old man was driving his vehicle up to a drive-through ATM when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle reversed and collided with another vehicle and a pedestrian who was standing by an open door of the vehicle that was hit, police said.
EMS officials confirmed the pedestrian was a 54-year-old woman who was taken to a trauma center in serious condition with an apparent head injury.
Police said the woman later died.
At this time, speed, alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be factors in the incident.
The woman’s name has not yet been released.
