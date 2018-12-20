Pentagon awards contract for powerful missile radar defense system on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Lockheed Martin a $585 million contract to design and build a powerful ballistic missile radar defense system on Oahu.
Three possible locations for the radar are being eyed: Two at the U.S. Army’s Kahuku Training Area and the third next to the U.S. Air Force’s Kaena Point Satellite Tracking Station.
The project was required by the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act.
The radar is designed to identify, track and classify ballistic missiles mid-flight. Those missiles would then be shot down from missiles fired outside of Hawaii, according to the Stars & Stripes newspaper.
In a news release, Lockheed Martin said the radar will “optimize the defensive capability” of the Ballistic Missile Defense System.
Environmental assessments are underway to determine the best location for the radar, which could be operational as early as 2023.
