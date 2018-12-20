Penguins end Capitals' five-game win streak with 2-1 victory

NOTES: The Capitals' run of 14 straight games with at least three goals ended. ... Crosby took over the team lead in points with 38. Crosby, Phil Kessell and Malkin all entered with 36. .... The Capitals fell to 9-4-3 when taking at least 30 shots. ... Pittsburgh has earned point in seven of nine games and 12 of 16. ... Crosby has 35 goals and 63 assists in 73 games against the Ovechkin-led Capitals. Ovechkin has 46 goals and 37 assists in those games.