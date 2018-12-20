No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.4-magnitude earthquake off Russia

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A powerful earthquake has shaken an area off Russia, but officials with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center say there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.
The quake, measured at an initial magnitude of 7.3, happened around 7 a.m. HST Thursday near Komandorskiye Ostrova, also known as the Commander Islands.
It was later upgraded to a magnitude of 7.4
It’s not clear if there are any impacts as of yet.
This story will be updated.
