MMA fighter accused of brutally attacking wife, a rising UFC star, pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mixed martial arts fighter Arnold Berdon pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree assault in connection with the alleged attack of his wife, UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich.
Berdon remains free on $75,000 bail, and his trial has been set for Feb. 18.
He’s accused of brutally attacking Ostovich at their home.
She suffered serious injuries to her ribs and face, including a fractured eye socket.
Berdon’s attorney, Myles Breiner, said Berdon is participating in a domestic violence intervention and management program and is allowed to see his young daughter in supervised visits.
“I do know that Arnold feels great remorse about the dissolution of their marriage," Breiner said. "They’re moving forward with their divorce, we’re expecting it to be an amiable divorce.”
