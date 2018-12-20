Mililani’s Gabriel signs with UCF Football

"I think it’s just a unique community,” Gabriel said. “It reminds me a lot of like home and that’s probably the reason I want to be there. Shoot, I loved the visit, it was genuine people, the coaching will develop me and I think on the academic side, I’ll definitely get a good education … Me and (Milton) talk day-to-day - we’re very close and him being there is definitely a plus. It didn’t really, I guess, count in where I wanted to go, but him being there is definitely a plus and to have someone from Hawaii be at UCF, it’s very good.”