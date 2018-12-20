Mililani’s Gabriel signs with UCF Football

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mililani High School quarterback Dillon Gabriel is joining the UCF Ohana next season.
The 2018 Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Knights this afternoon at his high school’s library.
"It was definitely a tough choice in terms of they're all great schools, but when it came down to it, it was where I was comfortable with, where I felt gave me my best option and, you know, when it came down to it, UCF just checked all the boxes for me," Gabriel said.
Gabriel ios the state’s all-time leader in passing yards. He chose UCF over the likes of USC and Georgia.
"I made the decision on Monday. Like I said, it was very tough, you know, a lot of thinking, but when it came down to it, it fit me," he said. "I have some family down there as well, so overall UCF is the place I want to be."
Gabriel mentioned his relationship with former Trojan quarterback McKenzie Milton and his influence on picking UCF, but said that the decision boiled down to what was best for him and his family.
"I think it’s just a unique community,” Gabriel said. “It reminds me a lot of like home and that’s probably the reason I want to be there. Shoot, I loved the visit, it was genuine people, the coaching will develop me and I think on the academic side, I’ll definitely get a good education … Me and (Milton) talk day-to-day - we’re very close and him being there is definitely a plus. It didn’t really, I guess, count in where I wanted to go, but him being there is definitely a plus and to have someone from Hawaii be at UCF, it’s very good.”
