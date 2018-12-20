Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Waipahu

WAIPAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night following a crash in Waipahu.
EMS officials said the accident happened around 10 p.m. near Waipahu Street and Hoaeae Street.
A man, whose age is unknown, was driving his motorcycle when he was reportedly struck by a vehicle.
EMS officials added that the motorcyclist suffered apparent injuries to his head, arms, legs and body.
Other details are developing.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.