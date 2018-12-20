Local Connection: Keith Kaneshiro

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The long-running investigation of Honolulu’s top law enforcement agencies appears ready to lodge criminal charges against Honolulu’s elected prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro.
He and two deputy prosecutors received letters from the Justice department informing them that they are subjects of the same investigators who indicted Police Chief Kealoha and his wife Katherine.
First Deputy Chasid Sapolu, Kaneshiro’s second in command, announced that he got the letter, and that he would cooperate with the federal prosecutors and took and immediate leave of absence.
That's important acknowledgment that a prosecutor under criminal investigation can't be an effective prosecutor.
The mystery now is why Kaneshiro and his longtime deputy Jan Futa have not done the same thing.
Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but the process of defending themselves will be more than a distraction for prosecutors who need to be fully focused on protecting the people of the city.
Kaneshiro's silence and grip on his office has led to an effort to impeach him.
This may be the beginning of the end of Kaneshiro’s long career of public service and he will be remembered for how he handles himself.
Its time for him to go on leave for the good of the people and for his own reputation.
