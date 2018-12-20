Kauai woman accused of stealing almost $365K from US government set to plead guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Pacific Missile Range Facility employee accused of stealing almost $365,000 from the U.S. Government is set to plead guilty on Thursday.
Rowenalynn Yorkman, of Kekaha, has been charged with wire fraud.
Court documents said the 48-year-old was a travel clerk at the Kauai facility accused of manipulating the Defense Travel System — a system used to pay for and track travel — to reroute money into her personal accounts.
The crime happened between January 2011 and January 2017, according to the documents.
Yorkman allegedly falsified travel reimbursement documents for other staff, though no other staff members were involved in the alleged scheme.
She allegedly wired the money from Hawaii to her bank account in Fairfax, Virginia.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.