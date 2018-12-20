Kaimuki’s Paama calls signing with Washington ‘a blessing’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaimuki High School football’s star prospect Sama Paama is heading to the Pac-12 to play for the Washington Huskies.
"A small kid coming from a small school, it's a blessing,” Paama said after signing with the Huskies.
Paama’s decision to join the University of Washington football team was a simple one, according to the versatile linemen who played on both offense and defense for the Kaimuki Bulldogs this past season.
Citing family, faith and the right fit for himself and his mother, Paama feels that he found a second home on the west coast.
“Just the family environment of Washington when I went there on my visit, it just felt like home. With God, anything is possible.”
