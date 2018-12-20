Human bones found at Big Island construction site

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police are investigating after a contractor found what appeared to be human remains at a Kailua-Kona construction site.
The find happened about 2 p.m. Tuesday at an Alii Drive property.
Police said the construction worker stopped all activity at the site, and detectives responded.
The following day, police found more bones and personal items from the scene.
They’re now following up on leads to try to determine the identity of the person who died.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
