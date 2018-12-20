Here’s which post offices will be open Christmas Eve

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking to send a (very) last-minute Christmas gift?
You’re in luck. Post offices will offer limited hours on Christmas Eve.
Here’s which post offices will have retail services through noon on Christmas Eve:
- Aiea
- Ala Moana
- Anahola
- Captain Cook
- Ewa Beach
- Haiku
- Hanalei
- Hanapepe
- Hawaii Kai
- Hickam AFB
- Hilo
- Hilo Downtown
- Honokaa
- Honolulu Downtown
- Honolulu Main Post Office
- Honolulu Uptown
- Kahului
- Kailua
- Kalaheo
- Kamuela
- Kapaa
- Kapalama
- Kapolei
- Keaau
- Kealakekua
- Kekaha
- Kihei
- Kunia
- Lahaina
- Lahaina Downtown
- Laie
- Lawai
- Lihue
- Makawao
- Makiki
- Mililani
- Mountain View
- Paia
- Pearl City
- Pukalani
- Schofield Barracks
- Wahiawa
- Waialae Kahala
- Waialua
- Waianae
- Waikiki
- Waikoloa
- Wailuku
- Waimanalo
- Waimea
- Waipahu
Three offices have special Christmas Eve hours:
- Kalaupapa – will close at 12:30 p.m.
- Nanakuli – open 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Pahala – will close at 2 p.m.
All other post offices will have normal hours Monday, while all post offices will be closed Christmas Day.
