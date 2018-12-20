Here’s which post offices will be open Christmas Eve

December 19, 2018 at 5:19 PM HST - Updated December 19 at 5:19 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking to send a (very) last-minute Christmas gift?

You’re in luck. Post offices will offer limited hours on Christmas Eve.

Here’s which post offices will have retail services through noon on Christmas Eve:

  • Aiea
  • Ala Moana
  • Anahola
  • Captain Cook
  • Ewa Beach
  • Haiku
  • Hanalei
  • Hanapepe
  • Hawaii Kai
  • Hickam AFB
  • Hilo
  • Hilo Downtown
  • Honokaa
  • Honolulu Downtown
  • Honolulu Main Post Office
  • Honolulu Uptown
  • Kahului
  • Kailua
  • Kalaheo
  • Kamuela
  • Kapaa
  • Kapalama
  • Kapolei
  • Keaau
  • Kealakekua
  • Kekaha
  • Kihei
  • Kunia
  • Lahaina
  • Lahaina Downtown
  • Laie
  • Lawai
  • Lihue
  • Makawao
  • Makiki
  • Mililani
  • Mountain View
  • Paia
  • Pearl City
  • Pukalani
  • Schofield Barracks
  • Wahiawa
  • Waialae Kahala
  • Waialua
  • Waianae
  • Waikiki
  • Waikoloa
  • Wailuku
  • Waimanalo
  • Waimea
  • Waipahu

Three offices have special Christmas Eve hours:

  • Kalaupapa – will close at 12:30  p.m.
  • Nanakuli – open 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Pahala – will close at 2 p.m.

All other post offices will have normal hours Monday, while all post offices will be closed Christmas Day.

