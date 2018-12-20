Hawaii Island’s Hu Honua Bioenergy plant fined over wastewater violation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has fined the Hu Honua Bioenergy plant on the Big Island over unauthorized wastewater discharge.
The plant was fined $25,000 after inspectors confirmed that a worker at the facility in Pepeekeo opened a valve on a treatment tank in November. Up to 32,500 gallons of wastewater was released.
Hu Honua can contest the violations. They must also submit a corrective action report.
Wednesday afternoon, the company released a statement saying:
“Hu Honua Bioenergy (HHB) is reviewing and responding to the Department of Health Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO). HHB will be requesting the DOH investigation report. The boiler cleaning water was being treated and was not authorized for discharge.”
Back in November, the community was invited to weigh in on the controversial plant.
