Hawaii high school products headline Warriors’ early signing period class

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior football team secured 13 new commitments from early signees today during the early signing period and continued its mission to defend pride rock.
Electing to stay home and play for the Warriors is Saint Louis offensive lineman Arasi Mose, who emphasized the importance of playing for his home state in front of his friends and family at Aloha Stadium.
“That means a lot to me,” Mose said about playing in front of his family. “They’re my No. 1 supporters so every time I see them in the stands, it just warms my heart that they’re still supporting me.”
Also signing their letters of intent today to play for Hawaii was Mililani linebacker Darius Muasau and Kamehameha defensive back Tiger Peterson.
A litany of JUCO wide receiver signees are also heading to Manoa in Mt. San Jacinto transfer James Phillips, Laney College transfer Jared Smart and Riverside City College transfer Melquise Stovall.
The American Samoa pipeline also added linebacker Tauivi Ho Ching and athlete Steven Fiso.
Defensive lineman Mason Vega and offensive lineman Kaimana “Bubba” Wa’a also signed from JUCO schools to bolster the Warriors in the trenches.
The first signee of the day was cornmerbacdk Cortez Davis out of Flowery Branch, Georgia.
Quarterback Zach Daniel joins Hawaii from The Kinkaid School in Houston, Texas, where he threw for 1,660 yards and 21 touchdowns while completing 63 percent of his passes during his senior year.
Rounding out the 2019 early signing class is linebacker Zach Bowers, a linebacker from Chandler, Arizona.
