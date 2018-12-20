Cooler and drier weather as gusty winds ease up

Keep the extra blanket and sweaters handy! Cool and dry air from teh northeast will stream over the smaller islands. Northern and windward areas of the Big Island will still have more showers from a dissipating cold front that has stalled there. Winds will be strong enough to keep a wind advisory posted overnight for portions of Maui County and the Big Island.
On Thursday, we'll have a transition to a dry trade wind pattern that shoudl last into the weekend. Easterly winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour are expected to bring just a few clouds and light showers for windward areas. Moisture will increase a bit Monday with more moisture moving into the area.
In surf, a high surf advisory remains up for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, replacing the high surf warning. A high surf advisory for north shores of the Big Island has been cancelled. A series of small north and northwest swells is expected through the weekend, with a slightly larger northwest swell Monday through Wednesday. A small craft advisory remains up for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to high winds and seas.
