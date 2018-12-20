A&B sells 41,000 acres of former Maui sugar lands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alexander & Baldwin has sold about 41,000 acres of former Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Company lands on Maui for $262 million, officials announced Thursday.
The buyer: Mahi Pono, a venture between a California-based agricultural group and a Canadian investment manager.
A&B said Mahi Pono has a farm plan for the land that includes “cultivating a broad range of food crops for local consumption and export, including coffee, various fruit and vegetable crops and an expansion of A&B’s grass-fed cattle project at Kulolio Ranch.”
The ranch was also purchased as part of the transaction, along with Central Maui Feedstocks.
A&B started growing sugar on the land nearly 150 years ago.
Operations ceased in 2016, ending the production of sugar in the state. At the time, A&B said it planned to pursue diversified agricultural opportunities.
The closure of Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Company also led to hundreds of layoffs.
“A&B’s commitment, when we made the difficult decision to close our sugar operations, was to team up with qualified farmers and transition these lands to a diversified agriculture model," said Chris Benjamin, A&B President and CEO, in a news release.
“We acknowledged that this transition would take time, but could support the important goals of food and energy self-sufficiency for Hawaii, preserve productive agricultural lands, and stimulate new economic activity on Maui and in the state.”
Benjamin said Mahi Pono is a “unique partner” with proven farming expertise.
“Most importantly, they share our vision of seeing farming flourish across Central Maui for generations to come,” Benjamin said.
Gov. David Ige said the sale of the lands is a positive step forward as the state seeks to increase local food production.
“With Alexander & Baldwin’s long tradition of stewardship and Mahi Pono’s investment, which is needed to cultivate new crops and preserve the environment, this partnership will ensure Central Maui stays green for the long term," Ige said, in a news release.
