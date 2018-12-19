Wind advisories issued, strong north/northeast winds expected

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty north-northeast winds are expected to increase Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front moves through the islands, with the National Weather Service in Honolulu issuing wind advisories in advance of the expected gusts.
A wind advisory will take effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday for northern portions of Niihau and the mountain and western sections of Kauai.
Wind advisories will be effective Wednesday from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. for Lanai and Kahoolawe, along with Central Maui and the Leeward Kohala and Volcano areas of the Big Island.
Forecasters are expecting north winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour with localized gusts to 50 miles per hour in the advisory areas. Winds this strong will make driving difficult, especially in high-profile vehicles such as trucks and SUV’s. Motorists should use caution.
The winds will come from a strong area of high pressure to the northwest of the state behind a weak cold front that will pass through the state, starting with Kauai and Niihau and then moving down the island chain before staling and dissipating near the Big Island late Wednesday.
