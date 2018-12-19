Heartwarming video captures HPD officer escorting a kupuna across the street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A video posted on social media is showing just what the aloha spirit is all about.
Makuakaala Cummins captured a video on Friday of a Honolulu police officer helping a kupuna cross the street in Downtown Honolulu.
It shows the solo bike officer escorting the kupuna with a walker across the street near Alakea and Hotel streets.
Cummins was so touched, he started a Facebook live video, which has now been shared hundreds of times.
“This is Hawaii’s finest, look at that," Cummins said in the video. "The cop saw a tutu crossing the street. Mind you, the light changed twice. That’s what we’re supposed to do. See? Maikai. Maikai.”
The Honolulu Police Department even shared the video on its Facebook page saying, “This serves as a great reminder for everyone to look out for each other, especially during the busy holiday season. Let’s do our part to make sure everyone makes it home safe for the holidays.”
