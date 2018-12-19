Study: Japanese-Americans have higher risk of accumulating fat in abdomen, liver

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Japanese-Americans have a greater risk of accumulating fat inside the abdomen and liver compared to other races.
That’s according to a new study by the University of Hawaii Cancer Center.
In the study, researchers looked at data from almost 2,000 participants — both Hawaii and Los Angeles residents of multiple ethnicities — from 2013 to 2016. They found that distribution of fat – visceral, or abdominal, and liver fat — varied significantly with ethnicity, but they were the highest in Japanese-Americans and the lowest in African-Americans.
Researchers say the excess fat poses a greater risk of metabolic disorders.
“These metabolic disorders, if left untreated, may lead to heart disease, diabetes and more than a dozen types of common cancers,” said Unhee Lim, UH Cancer Center epidemiologist and the study’s lead author.
They say doctors should keep in mind that race and ethnicity are important risk factors for metabolic diseases and obesity-related cancers.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.