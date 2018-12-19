A special yellow bag helped deescalate a mid-air scare on a Hawaiian Airlines flight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A smoldering phone caused a scare on a recent Hawaiian Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu.
An airline spokesperson says a passenger on board Hawaiian Airlines flight 1007 Monday night turned on their cell phone about 30 minutes prior to landing. The phone was reportedly damaged prior to the passenger boarding the flight.
When the phone started emitting fumes and smoke, flight attendants quickly put it into a yellow bag designed to safely contain the emissions and prevent further danger.
The flight landed safely in Honolulu around 6:30 p.m.
Hawaiian airlines says it carries the bags, known as AVSAX bags, on each flight as a precaution.
No injuries were reported.
