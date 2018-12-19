Settlement reached over alleged gender discrimination within the Maui Police Department

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County and a former police captain reached a settlement Tuesday over an alleged gender discrimination case.
Mollie Klingman was once a captain with the Maui Police Department. She filed a sex discrimination lawsuit earlier this year after she claimed she was passed up for a promotion because she’s a woman.
Klingman claims she was overlooked twice for promotions, once in 2013 and again in 2014 because of her gender. She aimed to become the department’s first assistant chief.
The man who got the job she wanted is current Assistant Chief John Jakubczak.
In this Hawaii News Now report from March of this year, Klingman said her faith in the department’s fairness was quickly shattered once she applied for the position.
“An assistant chief in the department had told me I shouldn’t bother to apply. That I should know how it is, that’s the way the department works ... but I did apply,” she said earlier this year.
After being denied the job, she sought an explanation as to why she wasn’t selected. Read more here: Maui Police Department faces sex discrimination lawsuit
While, the amount of the settlement reached Tuesday is confidential, Klingman’s attorney Michael Green says it’s a number that worked for both parties.
“This was hard fought the whole way. We were getting ready for trial and I think they respected the claims that former Captain Klingman had and what happened to her career and we were happy that they did and you know, each side had to give a little bit,” Green said.
Klingman still lives on Maui but is no longer with the Maui Police Department.
Maui County did not comment on the settlement.
