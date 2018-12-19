Sea Life Park under investigation for alleged safety violations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is investigating Sea Life Park for alleged safety violations.
The Labor Department’s Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health Division won’t release details on the case, but the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the park has been fined $130,000.
In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Sea Life Park confirmed the investigation and says it’s contesting any citation or penalties.
The statement issued by a park spokesperson said:
“Sea Life Park is always happy to work with HI-OSH on safety concerns, and we have swiftly addressed most of the noted items. However, while we are working with HI-OSH in a friendly and cooperative manner and will gladly make safety improvements based on their recommendations, we are also respectfully exercising our right to contest the citations. Since discussions are ongoing, we do not think it is appropriate to go into further details."
Public operation has not been impacted.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.