Police chief expresses concern about embattled prosecutor’s attendance at public safety meetings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard is expressing concern about the city prosecutor’s attendance at public safety meetings.
Source tell Hawaii News Now that Ballard sent an email to Managing Director Roy Amemiya this week raising issue with embattled Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro’s attendance at high-level public safety meetings.
The email came after HNN’s reports that Kaneshiro had received a target letter from the U.S. Department of Justice informing him that he’s under investigation as part an ongoing public corruption probe.
That probe has already led to indictments against ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, a former top deputy prosecutor.
The next public safety meeting isn’t until next month, and it’s unclear how the city plans to respond to Ballard’s concerns.
The city has asked HNN for an open records request in order to get a copy of Ballard’s email.
