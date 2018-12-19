Man convicted of attempted kidnapping, sex assault at ‘Lucky Strike’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A jury on Tuesday convicted a Chinatown man in an attempted kidnapping at an arcade in March 2017.
Jason Nolen was found guilty of attempted kidnapping and third-degree sexual assault.
Surveillance cameras showed the 45-year-old following a 9-year-old girl around Lucky Strike Social at Ala Moana Center on March 19.
A family friend said that the man was talking to the girl about a game when he fondled her. The friend said that the girl immediately kicked the man and ran to her crying.
Nolen will be sentenced in March.
