Islands see wintery conditions as cool, gusty north-northeast winds move in

Strong and gusty north-northeast winds are filling in behind a weak cold front that is forecast to stall and dissipate near the Big Island through Thursday.
It’s gusty enough for a wind advisory through tonight for Lanai, Central Maui and the Kohala and southeast Puna and Ka’u slopes on the Big Island.
Showers from the frontal boundary are still possible for north and east portions of Maui and the Big Island, while sunshine will dominate by afternoon over the rest of the island chain. Even with the sunshine, high temperatures today aren’t expected to crack the 80-degree mark.
At the beach, a high surf warning remains up for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, with a high surf advisory for the north-facing shores of the Big Island. Waves on the north shore in the warning areas will peak at 20 to 30 feet today before lowering tonight. A small craft advisory is also posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to strong winds and high seas.
