Islands see wintery conditions as cool, gusty north-northeast winds move in

At the beach, a high surf warning remains up for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, with a high surf advisory for the north-facing shores of the Big Island. Waves on the north shore in the warning areas will peak at 20 to 30 feet today before lowering tonight. A small craft advisory is also posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to strong winds and high seas.