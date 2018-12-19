Honolulu Zoo welcomes newest member of the family: A baby sloth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A baby sloth entered the world Tuesday afternoon at the Honolulu Zoo.
After hours in labor, a mother sloth named Harriet gave birth in a secured portion of the zoo. The birth was captured and broadcast live on the zoo’s YouTube sloth cam.
It took place naturally without the assistance of zoo staff, and right away, maternal instincts kicked it. The young southern two-toed sloth baby clinged to its mother, which it will do for a while.
According to sciencing.com, that clingy period could last up to five months for some sloths.
“Baby sloths cling to their mothers’ abdomens until they can hang upside down on their own, which takes about three weeks after they are born,” the website said. Zoo officials also said the baby sloth will likely stay with its mother for nine months to a year.
Mother Harriet is no stranger to the demands of motherhood. According to zoo officials, this is her fourth baby sloth delivered at the zoo with another male sloth named Quando.
Their other sloth children ― Opihi, 3 years old, Akala, 2, and Tommy, just over a year old ― are also on display at the zoo. No word on when this latest baby, who doesn’t yet have a name, will be shown off to the public.
According to wildlife experts, two-toed sloths are nocturnal and sleep 16 to 18 hours per day. Their diet consists of leaves and fruit.
A sloth’s average lifespan in the wild is 15 to 20 years, and longer in captivity.
Watch the live sloth cam below. Stream provided by the Honolulu Zoo:
This story will be updated.
