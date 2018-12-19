Forecast: Weak cold front to increase showers overnight, followed by strong winds

The front will be accompanied by strong north to northeast winds. A wind advisory is posted for Kauai and Niihau through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Wind advisories have also been issued from 5 a.m to 10 p.m. Wednesday for Lanai, Kahoolawe, Central Maui, and the Kohala and Volcano areas of the Big Island. North to northeast winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour with localized gusts to 50 miles per hour will be possible. Winds should ease up by Thursday.