Business: Michael Yadao becomes lobbyist, Kaiser donates $10,000, Bank of Hawaii directors ranked best in nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For today’s business report, the General Contractors Association of Hawaii has a new lobbyist. Michael Yadao was campaign manager for Governor Ige. He’s a Damien grad.
Also, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has donated $10,000 to the American Diabetes Association. The gift was made in the name of endocrinology nurse Anne LaPorte.
Finally, Bank Director magazine ranks Bank of Hawaii the best banking board of directors in the country – it’s one-third women, one-quarter Gen-X, and 42% ethnically diverse.
