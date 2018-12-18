You’ll be able to see the nation’s top-ranked prep basketball team at this year’s Iolani Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Head’s up, basketball fans: This week is shaping up to be a slam dunk.
Some of the top prep basketball talent from around the country will be on display this week at the 35th annual Iolani Classic.
The hoops tournament — held every year at Iolani School — has grown to be one of the top high school basketball tournaments in the country.
This year, the tournament will be highlighted by Montverde Academy. The team from Florida is currently ranked no. 1 in the country, according to USA Today.
Their graduates include the likes of NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets point guard Deangelo Russel and current Duke Blue Devil superstar R.J. Barrett.
The Eagles won the tournament last year, but head coach of Montverde Kevin Boyle says he was very impressed with Hawaii’s basketball talent.
“They were a lot better than I thought they would be," he said. “We’re not taking any of them lightly. The heart, the spirit, the coaching the ability of skill with shooting and ball handling is at a high level.”
Other top 25 teams featured in this year’s tournament include La Lumiere (no. 6), Sierra Canyon (no. 4), and Oak Ridge (no. 20)
Iolani varsity boys basketball Head Coach Dean Shimamoto believes that the tournament continues to get stronger every year.
“The talent in this tournament is unbelievable,” he said. “To have the no. 1 team in the nation come back two straight years is incredible.”
The Iolani Classic will tip-off at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and runs through Saturday.
For a complete schedule of when teams will be playing. click here.
