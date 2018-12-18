Woman dies several weeks after crash on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman involved in a crash on Kauai last month has died, according to Honolulu police.
Police said the 35-year-old died Sunday night at Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu.
She was reportedly critically injured in a crash on Nov. 30 on Kaumualii Highway in Lihue.
Kauai County officials said the woman lost control of her pickup truck and collided head-on with a minivan.
She was medevaced to Oahu after the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
The highway was partially closed for several hours during the investigation.
HPD says the case has been passed to the homicide detail.
