Weak frontal system arrives; Dangerous waves on north and west shores

Today into tonight: a large NW swell will be arriving. It will bring elevated warning-level surf to north and west shores. Surf will rapidly rise above 25 feet along north shores. At the same time, we are expecting large swings in our tides, so coastal run up may be a possibility. National Weather Service has posted a High Surf Warning for those affected shores, so if you are going to watch the waves in person, stay high up on the shoreline and make sure you are standing on dry ground!!