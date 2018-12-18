Weak frontal system arrives; Dangerous waves on north and west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weather forcast for your Tuesday: We are also tracking a weak front tonight into Wednesday. It will not bring a large amount of rain. but the great thing will be the cool north/northeast winds that will develop behind the front. This will mean temperatures staying in the 70s for the most part on Wednesday after a cool start in the low 60s. That's winter clothing weather - Hawaiian Style.
Today into tonight: a large NW swell will be arriving. It will bring elevated warning-level surf to north and west shores. Surf will rapidly rise above 25 feet along north shores. At the same time, we are expecting large swings in our tides, so coastal run up may be a possibility. National Weather Service has posted a High Surf Warning for those affected shores, so if you are going to watch the waves in person, stay high up on the shoreline and make sure you are standing on dry ground!!
A great weather week as we countdown towards Christmas!!
