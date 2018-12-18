Trending: Russian social media meddling, one-ton seal, man finds pearl in oyster

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We were initially given the impression that Russian hackers were chiefly engaged in opposing Hillary, then latched onto Trump after he won the Republican nomination. Two new studies of social media trolling, one in England, one in America, both find Russians began actively supporting Trump in primary season.
Also on trending, a huge elephant seal is the talk of the beach in New Zealand. This one is estimated to weigh just under a ton -- nearly 2-thousand pounds.
Finally, Rick Antosh was eating some oysters -- when he found a pearl in one of them.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.