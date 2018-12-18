Tickets to private ‘Aquaman’ screening with Jason Momoa himself up for auction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Still looking for that perfect Christmas gift?
Here’s an idea: How about some face time with Hawaii’s own Jason Momoa.
The “Aquaman” star will host a private screening of the blockbuster to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii.
Kids from the club will be invited to attend along with a handful of VIP guests.
There are 30 tickets up for auction. Attendees will also get the chance to attend a meet-and-greet with Momoa and get an autograph.
Each pair of tickets has a starting bid of $250.
They’re up for auction now through Wednesday. For more information or to put in a bid, click here.
