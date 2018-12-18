Tagovailoa ‘ahead of schedule’ after ankle surgery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa is recovering well from his ankle surgery earlier this month.
The Hawaii native is “ahead of schedule” according to Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, who spoke to the media on Monday.
"He's doing well," Saban said. "I think he's probably ahead of schedule. He's been able to take a lot of reps. He's been able to throw the ball from the pocket. He can run."
Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain during the first quarter of the SEC Championship against Georgia. While he isn’t 100 percent just yet, he hasn’t missed any of the team;’s four bowl practices so far.
"I don't think he's 100 percent in terms of change of direction yet," Saban said. "But he's already going 100 percent on the gravity treadmill. So he's been able to practice and he's made really, really good progress. So we're encouraged by that."
Alabama will take on Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on December 29th in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
