A road at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is shut down due to wildfire risks

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -A road at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has been shut down due to a high risk of wildfires, according to the National Park Service.
Mauna Loa Road is closed at the gate near the Kipukapuaulu parking area until further notice.
Hiking and bicycling are still allowed. Backcountry camping on Mauna Loa is allowed with a permit, but open fires are prohibited.
Park officials said strong winds and dry weather over the past week have increased the threat of fires.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.