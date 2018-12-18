Merry Christmas, Hawaii homeowners! (Your real property assessment is in the mail)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year: Presents under the tree, lights on the house and ... your real property assessment heading to your door.
The city on Tuesday said that it started mailing out 2019 real property notice of assessments this week.
The notices aren’t a tax bill — that comes later — but do let owners know what their properties are valued at.
And valuations ticked up this year.
The city said the assessed valuation of all real property on Oahu increased by about 6.8 percent to $275 billion. Contributing to the increase: New residential subdivisions and condominiums and the hot housing market.
Meanwhile, the combined value of all residential properties jumped about 5 percent to $216 billion.
Property owners have until Jan. 15 to correct any errors in the real property assessment or dispute a valuations.
For more information on the appeal process, call the city’s hotline at 768-7000 from now through Jan. 15 during regular business hours (7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).
Appeals can be submitted in person or online. Click here for more information.
