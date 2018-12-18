Medina wins 2018 Billabong Pipe Masters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Banzai Pipeline produced yet another epic moment.
Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina captured this years Billabong Pipeline Masters en-route to taking home his second world title.
It was an epic day on the North Shore in which sets of 8-12 ft rolled in for most of the competition, thousands of fans packed the beach to watch the drama unfold.
Australian Julian Wilson entered the day as the only true threat to Medina and his quest for another world title.
Mother nature provided conditions for them to perform and both surfers put on a show. A deciding moment in the contest came when Medina secured a 9.57 barrel ride and a perfect 10 on an insane backdoor gem.
Those moments would prove to be crucial as Medina would edge Wilson 18.34-16.70.
Winning the Pipe Masters ensured his third tour win and was the decisive victory he needed to be this year’s World Surfing Champion.
“I’m just happy to be a part of history,” he said. “This took a lot of work."
