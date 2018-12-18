Mauna Kea telescope captures rare fossilized imprint of Big Bang

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When you think about fossils, you probably imagine bones buried in the earth.
But a team of researchers using the Keck Observatory atop Mauna Kea recently discovered a rare fossil in deep space — a relic cloud of gas, orphaned after the Big Bang.
The find offers new information about how the first galaxies in the universe were formed.
“Everywhere we look, the gas in the universe is polluted by waste heavy elements from exploding stars,” said Fred Robert, a doctoral student at Swinburne University of Technology. “But this particular cloud seems pristine, unpolluted by stars even 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang.”
The discovery is included in a new paper to be included in the journal Monthly Notices of Royal Astronomical Society.
The fossil cloud is one of only three known in the universe. Two others were detected in 2011.
