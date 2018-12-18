Gov. Ducey appoints McSally to McCain’s Senate seat

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday, Dec. 18, that he is appointing Martha McSally to the U.S. Senate.
McSally will fill the seat once held by Sen. John McCain and most recently by Sen. Jon Kyl, who announced his resignation last week.
Ducey sais McSalley has put service first all her life.
"Martha is uniquely qualified to step up and fight for Arizona’s interests in the U.S. Senate. I thank her for taking on this significant responsibility and look forward to working with her and Senator-Elect Sinema to get positive things done,” Ducey said.
McSally, who lives in Tucson, represented the Congressional District 2 in the House of Representatives until she ran for Senate against Kyrsten Sinema and lost in the 2018 election.
Cindy McCain said she respected Ducey’s choice and that Arizonans would be pulling for her to follow her late husband’s example.
Ducey appointed Kyl on Sept. 4 to fill the vacancy created by the Aug. 25 death of McCain.
Kyl’s retirement became official Friday, Dec. 14, when Ducey announced he received Kyl’s resignation letter.
Since McSally will be taking McCain’s senate seat, she will be senior senator to Sinema.
With the appointment and Sinema’s victory in November, Arizona joins five other states in which both Senate seats are held by women.
In order to continue to hold the seat for the final two years of McCain’s original term, McSally will have to run again in 2020.
