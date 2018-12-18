Girls’ locker rooms in governor’s budget, but Title IX advocates say more needs to be done

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige unveiled a budget proposal that includes $400 million over the next two years for school improvements, including the building of facilities for girls athletics.
“That would mean $16.2 million in (fiscal year) 2019 and $22 million in FY ’20 for girls athletics and locker rooms in high schools all across the state,” said Ige.
The proposal comes a few weeks after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of Campbell High School seniors on the girls' swimming and water polo teams who have no locker room facilities.
“This has been an inequity that has been highlighted in recent years and we are committed to making investments so that we can provide equal opportunities in athletics to all of our students,” the governor said.
“We’re glad to see that the governor seems to be prioritizing equity, but now we need to see if the DOE, the Department of Education, is going to commit to treating female athletes equally under the law,” said Joshua Wisch, executive director of ALCU Hawaii, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Campbell High students.
The DOE’s 2016 statewide athletic plan showed that there are 14 schools that have male locker rooms, but none for female athletes. The lawsuit could force the DOE to provide equal facilities.
The ACLU says, however, that it’s not enough to meet the Title IX requirements for equal facilities and treatment for female athletes.
“It’s not just about the locker rooms. It’s not just about the money,” said Wisch. “Girls are not getting as much practice time as boys are. Girls sports aren’t as advertised as boys sports are.”
