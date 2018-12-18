Disney announces auditions in Honolulu for 3 Broadway productions

Disney announces auditions in Honolulu for 3 Broadway productions
In this Dec. 19, 2013 photo released by Disney Theatrical Productions, Adam Jacobs performs in the musical "Aladdin." (AP Photo/Disney Theatrical Productions, Deen van Meer) (Deen van Meer)
By HNN Staff | December 18, 2018 at 11:49 AM HST - Updated December 18 at 11:52 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ever dream of being in a Disney production on Broadway? Well, now you have a chance!

Disney On Broadway is holding auditions in Honolulu for three productions: “Frozen,” “Aladdin” and “The Lion King.”

The audition for all three shows will take place Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Beach and Spa.

Casting directors are looking for talented adults and children who can act, sing and dance for ensemble and possible lead roles.

They’ll then hold auditions in Los Angeles, Calif. from Feb. 15 through Feb. 17, 2019.

If you can’t make the audition dates, don’t worry. You can still submit a video submission, resume and headshot online for “The Lion King” and “Aladdin.”

[ More information about the Disney Broadway auditions. ]

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.