Disney announces auditions in Honolulu for 3 Broadway productions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ever dream of being in a Disney production on Broadway? Well, now you have a chance!
Disney On Broadway is holding auditions in Honolulu for three productions: “Frozen,” “Aladdin” and “The Lion King.”
The audition for all three shows will take place Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Beach and Spa.
Casting directors are looking for talented adults and children who can act, sing and dance for ensemble and possible lead roles.
They’ll then hold auditions in Los Angeles, Calif. from Feb. 15 through Feb. 17, 2019.
If you can’t make the audition dates, don’t worry. You can still submit a video submission, resume and headshot online for “The Lion King” and “Aladdin.”
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.