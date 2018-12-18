Another massive NW swell plus a weak cold front

As we head into Tuesday, a large NW swell will be arriving. It will bring elevated warning-level surf to north and west shores. Surf will rapidly rise above 25 feet along north shores. At the same time, we are expecting large swings in our tides, so coastal run up may be a possibility.
We are also tracking a weak front on Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will not be a big rainmaker, but the bigger story will be the cool north/northeast winds that will develop behind the front. This will mean temperatures staying in the 70s for the most part on Wednesday after a cool start in the low 60s. That’s sweater weather here in Hawaii Nei! Stay tuned.
Enjoy the cooler weather that’s on the way. Hard to believe we are one week away from Christmas eve!
