Another massive northwest swell to bring in more huge surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Another massive northwest swell will build on Tuesday, bringing more dangerously large surf to north and west shores.
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday for north- and west-facing shores of Kauai, Niihau and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui.
A high surf advisory is also in effect for north shores of the Big Island until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters said surf is expected to peak Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then slowly subside by Wednesday afternoon.
Surf will rapidly rise up to 30 feet along some north and west shores, forecasters said.
Forecasters also warn that the large surf and above-normal high tide levels could increase the risk for beach erosion and water over coastal roadways.
This is the latest in a series of swells that’s been giving big-wave surfers a chance to participate in surfing competitions this season.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.