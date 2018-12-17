45-year-old man dies in Hawaii Island crash over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii county police have identified the man who died in a crash Saturday as John Paul Simonsen.
Police said the 45-year-old was driving his motorcycle on Mamalahoa Highway around 8:30 Saturday morning.
A 77-year-old Holualoa woman driving a station wagon was turning onto the highway from a private driveway at the time.
Police said the motorcyclist then lost control of his bike and grazed the vehicle.
The motorcyclist was taken to the Kona Community Hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine exactly how he died.
This is the 31st traffic fatality this year compared to 32 at this time last year.
